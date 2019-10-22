Police investigate allegations of racist chanting during Northampton vs Salford City

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to assist an investigation into allegations of racist chanting during Northampton Town's 2-0 win over Salford City on Saturday.

The Cobblers confirmed on Monday that they are helping with inquiries into allegations of chanting that was "offensive and discriminatory towards the traveller community".

A statement the club said: "Northampton Town Football Club have been made aware of allegations of racist chanting from the away stand during Saturday's game with Salford City.

"The club understands that the allegations centre around the chanting of words that are offensive and discriminatory towards the traveller community.



"Northampton Town Football Club has a proud record of diversity and inclusion, and will not accept any discriminatory comments or behaviour at our matches in any form.

"We urge any supporter who may have heard or witnessed any such chanting from individuals within the Salford City supporters section, or who may have any information in relation to this matter, to please contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101."

And in a statement issued to Sky Sports News, Superintendent Dennis Murray, who leads on football policing at Northamptonshire Police, said: "One of our officers heard racist abuse being chanted within the away stand during Saturday afternoon's match between Northampton Town and Salford City.

"An investigation is underway to identify those responsible, with anyone who witnessed the incident urged to contact us on 101. The incident has also been reported to the UK Football Policing Unit and we are working with both clubs, which are cooperating with our investigation.

"Thankfully incidents like this are rare, but Northamptonshire Police will not tolerate racist or abusive language, within sport or anywhere else, and would encourage anyone who witnesses anything of this nature to report it to us so we can investigate."