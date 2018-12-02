WATCH: Was Steve Mounie's red card right in Huddersfield defeat by Brighton?

Steve Mounie's red card against Brighton was branded one of several "big mistakes" by Huddersfield head coach David Wagner - but was he right?

The striker was sent off by referee Michael Oliver for a late challenge on Yves Bissouma before half-time, with Brighton going on to score twice and condemn Huddersfield to a 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

There were a number of other incidents that could also have resulted in red cards, with Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross pulling down Alex Pritchard in the box and substitute Leon Balogun launching into a tackle on Erik Durm.

Referee Oliver received the wrath of Wager after the game, with the manager saying: "The red card, if it's a red card then the challenge on Erik Durm is one as well from my point of view, clear holding on Pritchard which is a penalty and a red card, it was a clear chance in front of the goal.

"There is nothing to discuss other than the decisions, which were in my view all wrong."

Hit play on the video above to see the red card incidents against Mounie.