Huddersfield duo Aaron Mooy and Tommy Smith sidelined by injuries

Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy will be sidelined until February with a knee problem

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy has been ruled out until February with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old suffered a MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) tear to his right knee which will also rule him out of the 2019 Asian Cup with Australia.

Mooy was injured during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal, but managed to complete 90 minutes.

He told the club's website: "I'm gutted to be missing an important time for club and country.

"We've got a lot of fixtures over the Christmas period at Huddersfield Town, but I back the team to continue our good performances and get the results that we're targeting.

"I'm also sad that this injury will rule me out of the Asian Cup. I'd like to wish the Socceroos all the best as they head to the UAE; I'll be supporting them from afar.

Tommy Smith is stretchered off during Huddersfield's defeat at Arsenal

"The hard work on my recovery has already started and I'm looking forward to being back out on the pitch."

Club captain Tommy Smith will be on the sidelines until January after suffering a torn hamstring at the Emirates.

He was stretchered off and replaced by Florent Hadergjonaj after 60 minutes and is now set to miss Huddersfield's festive fixtures against Newcastle, Southampton, Manchester United, Fulham and Burnley.

Head coach David Wagner added: "The news on both Aaron and Tommy is not something we wanted, but injuries are part of football; we have to deal with it, manage it and carry on into this important December period.

"Aaron and Tommy are both strong characters and will work very hard in their recovery. We look forward to having them back."

Terence Kongolo (knee) and Jonathan Hogg (groin) also picked up knocks in the match at Arsenal.