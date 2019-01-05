David Wagner admits Huddersfield were below-par as they bowed out of FA Cup

David Wagner said Huddersfield's lack of shots on goal had cost them

David Wagner said Huddersfield's finishing let them down as they bowed out of the FA Cup at Championship Bristol City.

The Terriers failed to test City goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa across the 90 minutes as the Terriers were condemned to a ninth consecutive defeat in all competitions by the Championship side.

And after they were undone by Josh Brownhill's winner eight minutes from time in a 1-0 win for the hosts, Wagner said: "In general, we didn't have a good game today. In possession we made a lot of mistakes, even if I think it was an even game.

"It was a tight game where we maybe had better opportunities in the box from different positions where we didn't hit the target - this is our biggest problem, we didn't give the goalkeeper some work to do.

"This is a problem we have had more or less the whole season.

Adama Diakhaby was one of several who failed to impress

"We have seen when you hit the target what can happen when they scored, which wasn't a position where you have to score - and this went wrong in the game where there was not a lot between the teams."

Wagner suggested the poor performance had been a result of side's current lack of confidence owing to their run of consecutive defeats, which has left them eight points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

He said: "This is something we have to deal with, which we have to manage, this is why we are professionals and work in this business.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to show what you have to show in this situation to be enough confident, to create clear situations, and this wasn't as we have seen us before."