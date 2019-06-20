Huddersfield fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

0:54 Huddersfield Town chief executive Julian Winter reacts to a thrilling opening day clash against Derby, live on Sky Sports, and returning to life in the Championship. Huddersfield Town chief executive Julian Winter reacts to a thrilling opening day clash against Derby, live on Sky Sports, and returning to life in the Championship.

The Terriers, relegated after finishing bottom in the Premier League last season, start their bid to seal an immediate return to the top flight against last season's beaten Championship play-off finalists Derby on Monday, August 5.

Jan Siewert's side face early reunions with fellow relegated clubs Fulham and Cardiff in August, a month which ends with a trip to newly promoted Luton before the first international break of the season.

Huddersfield have home advantage on their side as they host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Leeds at the John Smith's Stadium before the festive period.

A trip to Middlesbrough on Boxing Day is followed by a home clash with Stoke on New Year's Day. Huddersfield have three home games in April against Preston, Luton and West Brom, as they look seal promotion, before ending the campaign away at Millwall on the final day.

August

5: Derby (h) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports

10: QPR (a)

17: Fulham (h)

21: Cardiff (a)

24: Reading (h)

31: Luton (a)

September

14: Sheff Wed (h)

21: West Brom (a)

28: Millwall (h)

October

1: Stoke (a)

5: Hull (h)

19: Blackburn (a)

23: Middlesbrough (h)

26: Barnsley (h)

November

2: Brentford (a)

9: Preston (a)

23: Birmingham (h)

26: Swansea (h)

30: Bristol City (a)

December

7: Leeds (h)

10: Charlton (a)

14: Wigan (a)

21: Nottingham Forest (h)

26: Middlesbrough (a)

29: Blackburn (h)

January

1: Stoke (h)

11: Barnsley (a)

18: Brentford (h)

25: Hull (a)

February

1: Fulham (a)

8: QPR (h)

12: Cardiff (h)

15: Derby (a)

22: Swansea (a)

25: Bristol City (h)

29: Charlton (h)

March

7: Leeds (a)

14: Wigan (h)

18: Nottingham Forest (a)

21: Birmingham (a)

April

4: Preston (h)

10: Reading (a)

13: Luton (h)

18: Sheff Wed (a)

25: West Brom (h)

May

2: Millwall (a)

Key dates in the EFL season

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25, respectively.

