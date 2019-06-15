Tommy Elphick joins Huddersfield on two-year deal

Tommy Elphick has joined Championship side Huddersfield.

Huddersfield have signed free agent and former Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick on a two-year deal.

The central defender, who won the Championship with Bournemouth as their captain in 2015, was available for a free after his Villa contract expired this summer.

The defender joined Villa for £3m in 2016 and went on to feature 41 times for the newly-promoted Premier League club.

He was sent out on loan to Reading for the second half of the 2017/18 season in search of more game time but made just four appearances for the Royals.

Elphick was also loaned out to Hull City at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, but later recalled by Dean Smith in December last year; he played 18 games for the Tigers, scoring one goal.

The 31-year-old becomes Jan Siewert's first summer signing following the Terriers' relegation to the Championship.

Jonas Lossl joined Everton on a free transfer and will officially join the Toffees after the German's Huddersfield contract expires on July 1.

Chris Lowe has also departed the John Smith's Stadium for 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden in a permanent transfer.