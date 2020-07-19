Danny Cowley sacked by Huddersfield Town

Cowley leaves 10 months after joining from Lincoln City

Danny Cowley has been sacked by Championship side Huddersfield.

The announcement comes two days after the Terriers beat West Brom 2-1, leaving them three points ahead of the relegation zone with one game to play.

Cowley said after the game: "No one really knows how hard it's been and where it was when we picked it up. Without doubt it's been the toughest job that I've ever done.

"It was our aim to get 50 points and we've been able to do that and I'm very proud we've been able to deliver that."

However, on Sunday afternoon, the club released a statement saying their manager and assistant manager and brother Nicky Cowley would depart immediately.

The pair took over from Jan Siewert in September but have won 13 of their 40 games.

Chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: "I would like to place my thanks on record to Danny and Nicky for their hard work and dedication towards securing the club's place in the Championship for next season.

"That was the clear priority when they were appointed in September and we are very grateful that has been achieved.

"We all wish Danny and Nicky all the best for the future and they leave with my best wishes in their future endeavours.

"However, we have made this decision in the belief that, in the long term, it is in the best interests of the club as we move forward. We have a different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved."

Huddersfield have said they are not seeking applications for the vacant position, suggesting they have someone already lined up for the role.