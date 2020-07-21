Carlos Corberan set to take charge at Huddersfield after Leeds accept compensation offer

Carlos Corberan could be announced as Huddersfield head coach on Tuesday afternoon

Huddersfield are set to appoint Carlos Corberan as their next head coach after agreeing compensation with Leeds.

There is broad agreement also between Marcelo Bielsa's assistant and Huddersfield over the terms of his contract, with final details being discussed.

An announcement could be made as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Corberan has helped Leeds earn promotion back to the Premier League

Huddersfield sacked the Cowley brothers Danny and Nicky on Sunday, just after Friday's win over promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion, and with the team almost guaranteed their status in the Championship for next season.

The club on Monday announced Mark Hudson has also been sacked as first-team coach, while John Iga will leave his role as head of performance.

Huddersfield are keen for a whole new structure, and they want a head coach who will instil a more progressive style of play, and to create a 'football identity' that can sustain the team for the long term.

They see Corberan as that man, a coach who will not want to get involved directly in player transfers, but who will instead work predominantly on the training field, developing players.

The Spaniard has previously worked with Manuel Pellegrini and the former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, but it is thought he is, at the age of 37, keen to plough his own furrow as a head coach.

Huddersfield will have an interim coaching team in place for their final game on Wednesday against Millwall.