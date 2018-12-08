Chris Hughton says Brighton were the better side in Burnley loss

Chris Hughton thinks his side deserved more at Turf Moor

Chris Hughton says Brighton were the better side during their 1-0 defeat against Burnley on Saturday and praised his team's performance.

A 40th-minute goal from James Tarkowski was enough to hand Burnley the victory, ending Brighton's three-game unbeaten run.

But Hughton could not fault the performance of his side in testing conditions at Turf Moor and believes they should have got something from the game.

"It's disappointing because I thought we were the better team," he told Sky Sports. "Probably what we weren't able to do was capitalise on our good play, particularly in that final third, but you're up against a team that are fighting hard and they had to defend well.

But I thought we were the better team on and had the best chance of the game through (Jurgen) Locadia [who headed over the crossbar in the 83rd minute].

"Yes, it was a scrappy goal, but we've got to do more in the final third. If we're a team that in some places and in some games can have good enough possession like we did today, the only way you can capitalise on it is by scoring goals.

"The positive is the level of performance was good. We had a defeat a few games ago where we couldn't argue because our level of performance didn't deserve to get anything more than we got, but I thought we deserved more today."

Burnley had two penalty appeals at the start of the second half, with one seeing Yves Bissouma trying to clear the ball with a high boot up against Phil Bardsley and Hughton thought the decision not to award a penalty was correct.

He added: "I can only give my opinion and I've seen three different angles of it and it's absolutely not a penalty. For me, I thought the referee made a very good decision, I'm not sure of his angle, but for me, it certainly wasn't a penalty."