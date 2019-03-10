WATCH: Should Anthony Knockaert have seen red against Crystal Palace?
Last Updated: 10/03/19 8:53am
Anthony Knockaert may have been lucky not to have been sent off against Palace on Saturday.
Knockaert scored a stunning winner as Brighton overcame Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park, but he could have been sent off in the under a minute after his late challenge on Luka Milivojevic.
The Frenchman slid in hard on Milivojevic in the first minute, but referee Craig Pawson decided to only award the Brighton winger a yellow card.
Clinton Morrison in the Sky Sports studio thought the challenge was a "stonewall red", while Chris Hughton believed it was "absolutely not a red card".
Do you think the tackle was worthy of a red card?
Hit the video above to see Knockaert's challenge on Luka Milivojevic.