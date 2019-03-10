WATCH: Should Anthony Knockaert have seen red against Crystal Palace?

Anthony Knockaert may have been lucky not to have been sent off against Palace on Saturday.

Knockaert scored a stunning winner as Brighton overcame Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park, but he could have been sent off in the under a minute after his late challenge on Luka Milivojevic.

The Frenchman slid in hard on Milivojevic in the first minute, but referee Craig Pawson decided to only award the Brighton winger a yellow card.

Clinton Morrison in the Sky Sports studio thought the challenge was a "stonewall red", while Chris Hughton believed it was "absolutely not a red card".

Do you think the tackle was worthy of a red card?

Hit the video above to see Knockaert's challenge on Luka Milivojevic.