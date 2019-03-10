WATCH: Anthony Knockaert scores a stunner for Brighton against Crystal Palace

0:55 Anthony Knockaert's long-range stunner saw Brighton beat rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday in the Premier League Anthony Knockaert's long-range stunner saw Brighton beat rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday in the Premier League

Anthony Knockaert scored a stunning goal as Brighton overcame Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton moved level on 33 points with their rivals after Knockaert's brilliant strike sealed the south coast club all three points at Selhurst Park.

The 27-year-old Frenchman picked the ball up on the right before cutting inside and unleashed his sublime strike into the top corner, off the inside of the post, to grab his third Premier League goal of the season.

