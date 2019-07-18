Brighton boost local economy by £200m in one season

Brighton have employed 2000 people in the local area

Brighton and Hove Albion contributed more than £200m to the local economy in their first season in the Premier League.

Through its success, a significant amount was given back to the local community. The latest figures were announced at a breakfast, attended by around 400 people, including the club's chief executive, new head coach, Graham Potter and women's first-team coach Hope Powell.

Graham Potter: "There is a fantastic foundation here, so our job is to try to build on that."

The figures revealed how the club now has a global audience of 100m people. It has around 2000 employees and paid £54m in tax in 2017/2018. It also invests in local initiatives, such as funding sports clubs for those with disabilities.

Brighton believe one of the most important things in football is the relationship between the players and the fans. Supporting the local community is crucial to the club's identity.

Chief executive Paul Barber said: "The club, over the last 10 years has grown enormously, from a League One club without a stadium or training ground to a Premier League club with a brand new stadium and a brand new training ground, which is a very significant part of our success.

"We have contributed over £200m to the local economy from progressing to the Premier League. We have created 2000 jobs and a large percentage of those jobs have been in Brighton and the surrounding areas".

Last season, Brighton battled to avoid relegation, eventually finishing 15th in the Premier League. Manager Chris Hughton, who joined the Seagulls in 2014, was sacked after winning just 11 points in 18 games in the second half of the season.

New boss Graham Potter is hoping his side can do better this season. He told Sky Sports News: "I think everybody's job when you are in football is to improve. Improve from the season before.

"The seasons we have had here previously have been very positive in terms of staying in the Premier League, which is so difficult to do.

"There is a fantastic foundation here, so our job is to try to build on that and of course every aspect of the game you want to try and improve".