Aaron Mooy: Brighton to sign Huddersfield midfielder

Aaron Mooy is set to sign for Graham Potter's Brighton side

Brighton are set to sign Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy, according to Sky sources.

It is understood Brighton have fought off competition from a number of Premier League clubs for the 28-year old.

Mooy has been a stand-out player for Huddersfield in the last two seasons, registering seven goals and four assists over 65 top-flight games, and is set to return to the Premier League following the Terriers' relegation to the Championship.

He will become Graham Potter's fifth signing of the season - joining Adam Webster (Bristol City), Leandro Trossard (Genk), Neal Maupay (Brentford) and Matt Clarke (Portsmouth).

Potter is preparing for his first full season as Brighton boss. The Seagulls sacked Chris Hughton after five years in May as the south coast side finished 17th last term.

