Graham Potter praises Neal Maupay ahead of Brighton vs West Ham

0:38 Brighton manager Graham Potter says Neal Maupay is 'hungry' to succeed in the Premier League after joining from Brentford Brighton manager Graham Potter says Neal Maupay is 'hungry' to succeed in the Premier League after joining from Brentford

Brighton boss Graham Potter has praised new signing Neal Maupay after the former Brentford striker scored on his debut at Watford on Sunday.

Potter's first game in charge of Brighton, following the sacking of Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, saw the Seagulls beat last season's FA Cup finalists 3-0 away from home on the opening day.

Among the goals was Maupay, who arrived in the summer for around £20m, and speaking ahead of his first home game against West Ham, Potter says his new striker has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

2:58 Highlights from Brighton's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Brighton's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League

"Neal Maupay has adapted really well into the group," Potter said of the 23-year-old striker, who scored 23 goals in 43 games for Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship last season, also registering eight assists.

"He's a good lad who really wants to play in the Premier League. He's young and hungry and wants to take the next step."

Potter, who arrived on the south coast after a season with Swansea, following a successful spell in Sweden with Ostersunds, cannot wait to manage his first home game in the Premier League on Saturday.

Graham Potter is set for his first Premier League home game as Brighton boss

"I've had a taste of the Amex atmosphere already and a full house in the Premier League will be great this weekend," he added. "It feels like I've been here for quite some time, everyone's been great and very welcoming.

"We can always get better, that's normal. Once the competition starts then you start analysing performances, the exciting thing is we know we can improve.

"Everyone's trained well and the group is in a good place. Every player is pushing one another and that's a really good thing.

"Some players have been asked to do different roles and they've done well. Lewis Dunk has been great and he enjoys the responsibility on and off the pitch."