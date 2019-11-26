Brighton hand Graham Potter new six-year deal after just six months at the helm

Graham Potter has agreed a contract extension until 2025

Brighton have handed Graham Potter and his staff new six-year contracts just six months after joining the club from Swansea.

Potter, assistant Billy Reid, first-team coach Bjorn Hamberg and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay, were given four-year contracts in March but have now signed extensions until 2025.

Since replacing Chris Hughton in May, Potter's team have changed the style of play at the Amex Stadium, guided the Seagulls to a 12th-place finish last season and they are so far 13th in the table this term after 13 games.

"We've been really pleased with the start Graham has made as head coach since joining us in the summer, and I'm delighted he and his staff have committed to these new long-term contracts," Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said.

Potter has guided Brighton to 12th in the Premier League 13 games into the season

"Together with his backroom team, he has continued the club's progress of recent years and brought a different approach with a new style of play, which has been embraced by players and supporters alike.

"In the summer we unveiled a new long-term vision for us to become an established top-10 Premier League club, and we feel even more strongly that Graham as a bright, energetic and innovative head coach, is the right man to lead us there."

Potter joined Swansea in the summer of 2018 after impressing across an eight-year spell with Swedish club Ostersund.

Despite failing to guide Swansea to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in his one season in charge, his impact at the Welsh club convinced Brighton to move for him.

"I'm thrilled that the club have liked what they've seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do," Potter said.

"I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history, and I'm extremely grateful that the club have made this long-term commitment."