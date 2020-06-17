Graham Potter: Brighton squad rotation will be key on Premier League restart

Graham Potter's Brighton will restart their Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal on Saturday

Graham Potter has urged his entire squad to be ready to play their part in Brighton's survival fight as the Premier League restarts following its coronavirus hiatus.

The Seagulls were without a win in their previous 10 games before the crisis halted the season back in March, leaving them just two points above the relegation zone with nine games to play.

Brighton manager Potter is fortunate to have a fully-fit squad available for their first game back at home to Arsenal on Saturday and he is in no doubt that every player may be called upon over the next five weeks.

"The reality of playing 11 players for every single minute for every single game is going to be quite difficult," Potter said.

"We're fortunate we have a fully fit squad of players who are all keen to play and want to get on with it.

"They've all trained as well as they have all year - the enthusiasm, attitude and professionalism has been really good so the challenge for them will be to be ready.

"Because whether it is from the start, last 20 or 30 minutes or whatever else the role is, I am pretty sure we will use all the players because the competition will mean we have to."

1:30 Brighton chief executive Paul Barber believes the club received unfair criticism for its opposition to completing the Premier League season at neutral venues Brighton chief executive Paul Barber believes the club received unfair criticism for its opposition to completing the Premier League season at neutral venues

'There will be no excuses from us'

Potter readily admits it will be strange to restart the season behind closed doors but is urging his side to remain focused on what they can do - winning football games.

"It's going to be totally different but there's still an internal drive and collective desire to do well and that's what we'll use," he added.

"Of course, we all want to be playing in front of supporters, but we know why we have to do this and we just have to adapt to the circumstances - there won't be any excuses from us.

"We know there's a big fight in front of us, we know the challenge - Premier League games are so tough so we have to play well, we will have to fight and do our best.

"We have to focus on the things we can control and if we can do that then we are capable of winning Premier League matches and getting the job done."

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

64 live games on Sky Sports from restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.