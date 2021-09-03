WSL: Manager Hope Powell says Brighton have to stay one step ahead of the game to compete this season

Hope Powell says Brighton cannot afford to stand still and has challenged her players to add more consistency to their game next season.

Brighton ended 2020 with a poor run of results but turned things around towards the end of the campaign, winning seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and achieving a best-ever sixth-place finish in the Women's Super League.

"You've got to try to be one step ahead," Brighton manager Powell says in the fourth and final part of Brighton: Beyond the Pitch.

"You've got to be ahead of the game. I think the minute we go, 'yeah, we've done everything', then it's a mistake.

"The game is a rapid mover and continues to move every day. Everybody's looking for that one per cent to make a difference. I don't think it ever stands still.

"I think the challenge this season is around the consistency of our performances, that is the most important thing.

"We want to win every game, we want to win the league, we want to win the Champions League, we want to win everything - and why wouldn't we? But I think we have to be realistic in where we are at the moment.

"Now, I'm not going to say top four, top three, or top [is the target]. Our number one priority is to stay in the league and number two is performance - it's got to be consistent week-in, week-out.

"I think last season we were up and we were down and we had to work so hard to get up again. If we have that consistency, we save ourselves a lot of headaches. And that is the priority this season."

Powell enjoyed a decorated career as a player before becoming the first full-time England Women's manager in 1998, spending 15 years in the role before joining Brighton as manager in 2017.

But football is not the only "love" of Powell's life - the Brighton boss also has a penchant for gardening.

"I really enjoy gardening. I just find it peaceful and relaxing. I quite like the serenity of it, the peacefulness of it," she says.

"I think it's important, certainly for me, that I have something else where I can just switch off, leave football aside and do something completely different.

"I think it's healthy that you get the opportunity to switch off from your job - and let's make no mistake this is a job - and more importantly, enjoy doing something else can only be good for your health, your mental well-being, your state of mind.

"While football is is one of the loves of my life, it is not the only love of my life, and I've found that it does me good to do other things."

Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021

