Leyton Orient honour memory of Justin Edinburgh during win over Cheltenham

Josh Wright paid tribute to Justin Edinburgh after scoring

Leyton Orient paid a number of tributes to their late manager, Justin Edinburgh, as they won their first game back in Sky Bet League Two.

It was an emotional opening weekend fixture at Brisbane Road after Edinburgh passed away in June, having suffered a cardiac arrest.

He had guided Orient back into the EFL as National League champions last season, and the club remembered him throughout the afternoon.

Ahead of kick-off, two flags celebrating the life of the O's boss were carried around the pitch to much applause from the fans. After the teams had come out, there was then a minute of silence and a mural displayed, with cards held up by the fans.

Perhaps the most fitting of tributes came with the winning goal, scored by Josh Wright, who was Edinburgh's last signing for the club. The midfielder pointed to the sky as he ran to the touchline before holding up a shirt in tribute to the late manager.

That one is for you gaffer! @leytonorientfc go 1-0 up against @CTFCofficial.



It was enough for Orient to register their first three points back in League Two as they beat Cheltenham 1-0, with their opponents having two players sent off.

After the game, Edinburgh's son, Charlie, tweeted: "What an unbelievable day to mark the first league game since dad passed away, this club is everything we are about and that's Family. Special mention to my boy Josh Wright on the [target]. There was some tears on the balcony when that one went in. Great result to start the season O's."