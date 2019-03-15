Callum Wilson boosted by England call-up, says Eddie Howe

1:15 Eddie Howe says Callum Wilson has been boosted by his call into the England squad Eddie Howe says Callum Wilson has been boosted by his call into the England squad

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has a "real confidence" to his game following his latest England call-up, says Eddie Howe.

The striker was named in Gareth Southgate's England squad on Wednesday for the upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers, four months after scoring on his international debut against the USA in November.

Wilson has scored 11 goals in the Premier League so far this season, and Howe says his latest call-up will only benefit him.

"It can only be a good thing for your psychological state and for how you feel about yourself," the Bournemouth boss said.

"It's a huge honour, a big boost and I think it makes you come into training feeling ten-foot tall and I hope it has for Callum. I've seen in him a real confidence, a spring in his step."

Wilson has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth this season

Before playing in the win over Huddersfield at the weekend, Wilson had missed Bournemouth's previous six matches due to a knee injury, but his manager insists he's ready to return to the international fold.

"He did incredibly well physically in the match. He's trained well this week so he's in a good place," Howe added.

"When he plays 90 minutes for his club team then I've got no problem with him being called up. Gareth (Southgate) was there at the game as well so he would have seen what I'd seen.

"He played the full match and didn't look tired or fatigued at all. He's sharp and in good form, so we were delighted to see him in the England squad."

Howe has no problems with Wilson's England call-up, despite the forward only recently returning from injury

Bournemouth's victory at Huddersfield was their first in six games and they face a Newcastle side on Saturday who have won three of their previous four in the Premier League. The gap between the two teams is now just three points, and Howe has been impressed with the Magpies' recent revival.

"They've been on a good run and they've been resolute, hard to beat. They've changed system a couple of times and it's worked for them," he said.

Newcastle came from behind to beat Everton in their previous match

"I think Rafa Benitez has done an excellent job galvanising the team and his recruitment's been very smart.

"Our historical games against them have always been tight affairs. We've won some and they've won some so I expect a tough match. This is a big game for us."