WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Sadio Mane celebrates with Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Fulham

Highlights from Everton's 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League

Everton ended a two-month wait for a home league win as a spirited second-half display secured a 2-0 victory that dented Chelsea's top-four hopes at Goodison Park.

Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League

James Milner's late penalty moved Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League with a nervy 2-1 win at Fulham on Super Sunday.

Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Bournemouth and Newcastle in the Premier League

Matt Ritchie scored a dramatic late equaliser against his old club as Newcastle drew 2-2 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win against Burnley in the Premier League

Wes Morgan's 90th-minute header secured 10-man Leicester City a 2-1 win to add to Burnley's Premier League relegation fears at Turf Moor.

Highlights from West Ham's 4-3 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League

Javier Hernandez's late double helped West Ham to a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over rock-bottom Huddersfield at the London Stadium.