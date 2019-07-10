Callum Wilson set to sign new Bournemouth deal

Callum Wilson was drawing interest from Chelsea and West Ham in January

Callum Wilson is expected to sign a new four-year deal with Bournemouth in the next week, Sky Sports News understands.

The 27-year-old striker scored 15 goals and added 10 assists in 33 games for Bournemouth last season.

Chelsea showed interest in signing Wilson last January before eventually opting to bring in Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus.

Wilson was also a target for West Ham in January if Marko Arnautovic departed for China.

The Austrian elected to remain at the London Stadium for the rest of the season and signed a new contract but was sold to Shanghai SIPG earlier this week, leaving the Hammers in the market for a new striker.

West Ham are in the market for a striker after missing out on Maxi Gomez

Their primary target was Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez but that move is off.

West Ham offered Celta Vigo the £45m release clause but could not agree a payment structure.

Gomez is now close to a move to Valencia, who have offered cash and players as part of the deal.

Wilson won his first cap for England in November, scoring on his international debut against the USA, and now has three caps having featured in each of Gareth Southgate's squads since then.

He joined Bournemouth for a fee of around £3m in July 2014 after spending five seasons with Coventry.

