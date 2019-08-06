Liverpool's Harry Wilson passes Bournemouth medical ahead of season-long loan move

Harry Wilson is yet to play a Premier League game for Liverpool

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has passed a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a season-long loan move, the deal should be completed on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News understands Wilson's deal does not come with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 22-year-old Wales international striker impressed on loan at Derby in the Sky Bet Championship last season, scoring 15 goals in 40 games as they reached the play-off final, narrowly missing out on promotion.

Wilson has attracted interest from fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, although any kind of move - be it permanent or loan - has failed to materialise.

1:39 With Wilson set for a loan at Bournemouth, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby With Wilson set for a loan at Bournemouth, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool value Wilson at over £20m, despite not playing a Premier League game for the club. His first and only professional appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side came in the 2016-17 FA Cup against Plymouth.

He was recently involved in Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA - scoring in the defeat to Borussia Dortmund, starting against Sevilla and coming off the bench for their 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

Harry Wilson (left) has 11 caps for Ryan Giggs' Wales

Wilson has previously enjoyed loan spells at Hull - scoring seven goals in 13 Championship games - as well as at Crewe in Sky Bet League One.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are preparing for their fifth season in the Premier League and have signed four players in this transfer window - Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!