Liverpool's Harry Wilson set for Bournemouth medical ahead of season-long loan move
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 06/08/19 1:22pm
Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is set to undergo a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a season-long loan move.
Sky Sports News understands Wilson's deal does not come with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.
The 22-year-old Wales international striker impressed on loan at Derby in the Sky Bet Championship last season, scoring 15 goals in 40 games as they reached the play-off final, narrowly missing out on promotion.
Wilson has attracted interest from fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, although any kind of move - be it permanent or loan - has failed to materialise.
Sky Sports News understands Liverpool value Wilson at over £20m, despite not playing a Premier League game for the club. His first and only professional appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side came in the 2016-17 FA Cup against Plymouth.
He was recently involved in Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA - scoring in the defeat to Borussia Dortmund, starting against Sevilla and coming off the bench for their 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon.
Wilson has previously enjoyed loan spells at Hull - scoring seven goals in 13 Championship games - as well as at Crewe in Sky Bet League One.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, are preparing for their fifth season in the Premier League and have signed four players in this transfer window - Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma.
Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports
It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.
Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.
The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.
As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.
Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!