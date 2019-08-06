Liverpool's Harry Wilson set for Bournemouth medical ahead of season-long loan move

Harry Wilson is yet to play a Premier League game for Liverpool

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is set to undergo a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a season-long loan move.

Sky Sports News understands Wilson's deal does not come with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 22-year-old Wales international striker impressed on loan at Derby in the Sky Bet Championship last season, scoring 15 goals in 40 games as they reached the play-off final, narrowly missing out on promotion.

Wilson has attracted interest from fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, although any kind of move - be it permanent or loan - has failed to materialise.

1:39 With Wilson set for a loan at Bournemouth, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby With Wilson set for a loan at Bournemouth, we take a look at some of his stand-out moments for Derby

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool value Wilson at over £20m, despite not playing a Premier League game for the club. His first and only professional appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side came in the 2016-17 FA Cup against Plymouth.

He was recently involved in Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA - scoring in the defeat to Borussia Dortmund, starting against Sevilla and coming off the bench for their 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

Harry Wilson (left) has 11 caps for Ryan Giggs' Wales

Wilson has previously enjoyed loan spells at Hull - scoring seven goals in 13 Championship games - as well as at Crewe in Sky Bet League One.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are preparing for their fifth season in the Premier League and have signed four players in this transfer window - Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!