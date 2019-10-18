Eddie Howe says Norwich remind him of Bournemouth

Eddie Howe says he admires the way Norwich play

Eddie Howe says Saturday’s opponents Norwich bear some resemblance to his Bournemouth side when they came up to the Premier League in 2015.

Like Norwich last term, Bournemouth won the Championship in the 2014-15 season playing an attacking, possession-based brand of football.

Asked if Daniel Farke's team remind him of his own, Howe said: "I think there are similarities for sure. They play really good football. I really admire their way of playing.

"They have a lot of talented young players, technical players who can handle the football and make the difference in the final third.

"They gave us a tough game in the League Cup last year. It was no surprise to me to see them get promoted after seeing them that night and we know they will be a tough opponent.

Norwich have been 'really impressive'

"I think they have been really impressive. I watched their first game against Liverpool - they got beaten but I thought they did really well in the game.

"I admire any team that has a philosophy and sticks with it. They are an attacking team, a brave team with good technical players.

Norwich beat Manchester City 3-2 but have lost their last three games

"They beat Manchester City which we know is incredibly difficult to do. So full credit to them for that result and I think it shows their capabilities.

"We will have to be very good in all aspects of our play because they are a dangerous team."

'Fletcher leaves with our best wishes'

Carl Fletcher departed the Vitality Stadium this week, with the former Cherries midfielder and youth team boss leaving his role as loan manager to resume his managerial career as Leyton Orient's new head coach.

"I'm pleased for him. That was my first emotion," Howe said when asked for his reaction to Fletcher's departure.

Carl Fletcher is Leyton Orient's new head coach

"When you build a staff [structure] around you, you want the best people. Carl has always been a very valued member of staff, he's had good experience with the U18s and the U23s and as a loan manager.

"He's done various roles. I think that has developed him as a person really. He goes with our best wishes. There is a little sadness of course because you are losing a very valued member of your team but I want everyone in my team to fulfil their dreams and max their ability.

"He wanted to go back into management, he's chosen a great club to do it with and I hope it goes well for him."