Eddie Howe looking for complete Bournemouth performance at Crystal Palace

0:40 Eddie Howe believes his Bournemouth side are not too far from getting back to winning ways as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening Eddie Howe believes his Bournemouth side are not too far from getting back to winning ways as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening

Eddie Howe is aiming for a ‘complete performance’ as Bournemouth look to get back to winning ways at Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

The Cherries have won just one of their past eight league games, a 1-0 victory over Manchester United last month, leaving them 12th in the table and just four points off the bottom three.

However the Bournemouth boss feels his side have shown enough in recent games to believe a win is just around the corner.

"I think we just have to look at our last three performances and see the results could have been a lot different," Howe said.

"I don't think there's a lot wrong with the team, we're in pretty good shape but I think we just need to be a bit more consistent throughout the games.

"Even within those games there's been slight inconsistencies that have ended up costing us so we need to put a complete performance together, starting tomorrow [at Crystal Palace]."

'Bournemouth in relegation scrap'

0:48 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says there is no glass ceiling at the club and he can achieve his ambitions at the Premier League club Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says there is no glass ceiling at the club and he can achieve his ambitions at the Premier League club

Howe, who also reiterated he is solely focused on Bournemouth amid interest from Everton, also refuted claims his side have never been in a relegation scrap before.

"The reality is it has always been tight but we've just managed to get a big result whenever we've needed it," Howe added.

"We have always been in a relegation battle in the four seasons we've been in the Premier League.

"But we've always stuck together through the difficult periods and this season is going to be no different."

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.