Chelsea, Man City target Nathan Ake out for six weeks with hamstring injury

1:45 Howe says Bournemouth are 'stretched defensively' with injuries to key players Howe says Bournemouth are 'stretched defensively' with injuries to key players

Nathan Ake has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury - meaning he may have played his last game for the south coast club.

The centre-back, who was forced off during the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend, is a January transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester City and is not expected to be fit until the last weekend of next month.

Manager Eddie Howe told Sky Sports News earlier this week that Ake's future is "out of my hands", nodding towards a £40m buy-back clause in Ake's contract that exists for former club Chelsea.

Ahead of Bournemouth's trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Howe said: "I think we're looking at about six weeks" for his recovery.

"That's conservative," he added. "Nathan could come back sooner than that, but I think six weeks is probably a fair timeline.

"It was relatively good news on Nathan's scan. The trouble with hamstring injuries, it's very difficult to give definitive timelines, it will depend on how he feels.

Nathan Ake lasted just over half an hour against Liverpool last weekend

"He presented like it was going to be a really bad one. The scan showed it was a grade two - without going too technical - but then we've had further opinions and we think we can get him back pretty quickly.

"But with these injuries you do have to be careful, you never quite know with a hamstring whether if it's fully healed or not, so we're looking at six weeks."

Bournemouth are on a desperate run of six straight Premier League defeats and sit just one point above the relegation places as a result - and Howe admitted Ake's injury along with further problems to Steve Cook and Adam Smith is a "big blow".

"We're stretched defensively, there's no denying that," said Howe. "When you look at Steve Cooke and Nathan Ake, they've done so well for us in the middle of the pitch. To lose those two players is a big blow.

Steve Cook fractured his wrist against Spurs

"Adam as well, who's been really consistent for us. Add Lloyd Kelly to that injury list and it's quite a chunk of our defenders not available.

"But we still believe in the players that we have, we've got a mixture of youth and experience in there. They have to step up now and show their qualities.

"Individually each of them will believe they're good enough to play regularly in the Premier League - [there's] no denying their confidence levels in themselves.

1:16 Ake says he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well Ake says he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well

"Collectively, it will be a new back four so that's something we have worked hard on to make sure that the structures are right and the relationships are there - that's going to be the big thing."

