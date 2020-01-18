Jacob Bruun Larsen: Bournemouth in talks with Borussia Dortmund winger

Dortmund winger Jacob Bruun Larsen is the subject of interest from Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a deal to sign Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The German club are hoping for a loan with an obligation to buy the winger in the summer.

Larsen, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Westfalenstadion, is understood to be keeping his options open at this stage of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old Denmark international has made only four Bundesliga appearances this term and two in the Champions League.

Larsen has been restricted to just nine appearances for Dortmund this season

Dortmund are said to value him in the region of £12.8m (€15m), with 18 months left on his current contract.

The German club signed Larsen from Danish side Lyngby Boldklub in 2015 and he made his international debut in March last year in Denmark's 2-2 draw with Kosovo.

