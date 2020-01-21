Bertrand Traore: Bournemouth interested in Lyon forward

Bertrand Traore (right) recently played against Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly

Bournemouth are interested in Lyon's ex-Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore as an alternative target to Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The Cherries are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a deal to sign Larsen but the 24-year-old Traore, who has scored 20 goals in 81 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon, is also being lined up.

Traore played at the Vitality Stadium earlier this season in a friendly. He broke through into senior football during four years at Stamford Bridge.

Injury-hit Bournemouth are in the midst of a relegation battle - 19th in the Premier League, three points adrift of safety - ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Brighton after failing to score in their last four top-flight games.

Traore started his career in the Premier League with Chelsea

Cherries strikers Callum Wilson and Dominic Solanke have struggled for goals this season, while Joshua King is ruled out with a thigh problem, with the club recently recalling Sam Surridge from his loan at Swansea.

New transfer target Traore started his career in the Premier League with Chelsea, scoring four goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, before two separate loans with Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

1:34 Eddie Howe says that the possibility of Bournemouth playing Championship football next season is the 'furthest thing from his mind' Eddie Howe says that the possibility of Bournemouth playing Championship football next season is the 'furthest thing from his mind'

He then spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ajax, where he scored 13 times in 38 games and was subsequently named in the Europa League Squad of the Season.

Following those loans he left Chelsea for a permanent move to Lyon - where he has continued to impress over a two-year spell in France - but has recently found his chances limited due to the success of team-mates Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele.

