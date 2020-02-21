Eddie Howe says Bournemouth confident for Burnley despite poor away record

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he has seen an upturn in performance from his players in recent weeks, but warned they will need to address their poor away record.

Howe's side sit two points above the drop zone in 16th but have won just once on the road this season and lost 2-1 at Sheffield United in the last match before the winter break.

Saturday's trip to Burnley will provide the latest barometer as to whether the Cherries have truly turned a corner, following an encouraging two wins in their last three matches.

"It's not a great record, we certainly hope to do better than that over 10 games," Howe said.

"If you look at the last three games, overall you've seen an upturn in performance.

"I think it's important that the momentum shift is there in terms of the level in which we played at.

"Brighton was very good for 60 minutes, Aston Villa was good I felt for the entire game, and Sheffield United for the first half was very strong.

"If we hit those markers then we've got a good chance of winning any game."

Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead against Sheffield United

Howe did however lament the manner in which his side tried to sit back and defend a 1-0 lead at Sheffield United, insisting his players will have learned the lessons from their defeat at Bramall Lane.

But rejuvenated Burnley stand in their way this weekend, a side who have quietly put together an unbeaten four-match run.

Howe, who will take his Bournemouth side back to his former club, is under no illusions as to the task that awaits his side when they visit Turf Moor.

However he's hopeful that their own new-found confidence will enable them to get a rare away win, despite being without long-term injury absentees David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Danjuma.

John Lundstram's late winner for Sheffield United consigned Bournemouth to defeat last time out

"Whenever you go to Turf Moor you know it's going to be a very difficult match," Howe said.

"They've done very well in recent games, four games unbeaten, and it's transformed their season.

"They've got points in very difficult matches and you've got to give them credit for that.

"We know that when you go there you've got to be prepared physically and mentally for a tough game, but we'll go there in good confidence from our last three games and try to impose ourselves on them.

"Hopefully our quality will show."