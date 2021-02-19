Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth captain Steve Cook confirms players will stop taking a knee before matches, starting against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday; "As footballers we want to continue affecting change in a positive way, but we also need support and want to see action rather than words or gestures."

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has "run its course" in the fight against racism and discrimination in football.

Since Project Restart last summer, players, officials and staff at Premier League and EFL games have been taking a knee before kick-off to show support for the movement for racial equality.

Premier League clubs' shirts also carried the Black Lives Matter slogan during the restarted 2019/20 season before being changed for this campaign to feature a patch promoting the league's own anti-discrimination campaign No Room For Racism.

1:15 England manager Gareth Southgate says taking a knee is still 'hugely powerful' in this clip from a new film by Show Racism The Red Card which explains why the gesture keeps the fight against racial inequality at the forefront of people's minds

England manager Gareth Southgate believes the gesture is still hugely powerful and has not lost its message, but many voices in the game believe it is quickly losing its original meaning, such as QPR sporting director Les Ferdinand, who said in September its impact has now been "diluted".

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha recently reiterated his belief that taking a knee is "degrading" and several teams have also decided to stop making the gesture before matches, including Brentford last weekend.

0:57 Wilfried Zaha says taking a knee is 'degrading' and having 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of his shirt makes him a target

Bournemouth have become the latest club to announce they will no longer be taking a knee before kick-off, with captain Steve Cook issuing a statement on Friday evening.

"Following discussions between the squad and with senior staff members, we have decided to no longer take the knee before games, starting this weekend against Queens Park Rangers," it read.

"At all levels, this club prides itself on its work around equality, diversity and inclusion and as a group of players we fully embrace this.

"We all strive to ensure that AFC Bournemouth is a club which welcomes anyone, regardless of their race, gender, sexuality or religion.

Image: Bournemouth captain Steve Cook says the gesture is not having the same effect

"Fighting all forms of discrimination and creating an equal, inclusive society is something that we feel very passionately about.

"But that is defined by much more than a gesture, which we feel has run its course and is no longer having the effect it first did eight months ago.

"Since football restarted last June we have taken the knee before every fixture. Instead, we will now stand before games; just as we stand together with our team-mates who have suffered racial abuse and as we stand with anyone who is subjected to any form of discrimination.

"As footballers and role models we want to continue affecting change in a positive way but we also need support - from governing bodies and social media platforms, in particular - and want to see action rather than words or gestures.

A statement from @SteveCook28 regarding taking the knee before matches. #afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 19, 2021

"We will continue to use our positions within the local community and alongside the club's Community Sports Trust to promote equality and the message that football is for everyone.

"The Community Sports Trust delivers more than 100 workshops every year to school children around equality, diversity and inclusion.

"This coming week, as an ambassador of the Respect workshop, I will be helping reinforce those messages, and my team mates will continue to do so, too.

"We have to do more to create an equal society and we will do more."

0:38 QPR manager Mark Warburton says he understands Brentford's decision to no longer kneel ahead of their matches and wants the football community to do more to combat social and racial injustice

Taking a knee was popularised by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and was taken on by the Black Lives Matter movement, before the Premier League and EFL linked the gesture to their own anti-racism campaigns.

A survey by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in December found there was overwhelming support by professional players to continue taking a knee before kick-off.

Some players were subject to backlash from fans when they were briefly allowed back into stadiums in December, with a high-profile incident at Millwall where home supporters booed players who took a knee before kick-off.

Also in December, an Exeter fan was ejected from the stadium for booing ahead of the home side's clash against Harrogate Town, and jeers were heard at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium during their game against Colchester United.

1:55 Brentford striker Ivan Toney believes players are being 'used as puppets' in taking a knee after the club announced it will no longer continue the anti-racism gesture

Following Brentford's decision to stop making the anti-racism gesture before games, Bees striker Ivan Toney believes players are being "used as puppets" in taking a knee.

The Championship's top scorer with 24 goals told Sky Sports: "Everyone has had their say, and everyone agrees that we have been taking the knee for however long now and still nothing has changed.

"We are kind of being used as puppets, in my eyes; take the knee and the people at the top can rest for a while now, which is pretty silly and pretty pointless. Nothing is changing.

"The punishments need to be stronger. You're going to do so much and, in a way, you have to get that helping hand, but it doesn't look like it's coming at the moment. So you have to push for that and hopefully things change."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org