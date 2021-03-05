Rotherham's games against Brentford and Luton postponed after coronavirus outbreak at Yorkshire club

Rotherham's Championship games against Brentford and Luton have been postponed after another coronavirus outbreak at the Yorkshire club.

Brentford were due to host Rotherham at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday but the match has been postponed until April 27, after the Millers confirmed a number of their players and staff have tested positive for the virus.

A club statement read: "Rotherham United can confirm that our upcoming Sky Bet Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday 6th March 2021 has been postponed following a number of positive tests for Covid-19 within our first-team squad.

"Having consulted with club and EFL doctors and following discussions with Brentford, the club have been advised to postpone Saturday's clash against the Bees.

"As a result, the Millers training HQ at Roundwood will also be closed in an attempt to control the outbreak of the virus with immediate effect."

READ | Millers trip to Brentford postponed following a number of positive tests for Covid-19 within our first-team squad.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/R0pVd2sYel — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) March 5, 2021

Rotherham had hoped Tuesday's match against Luton at Kenilworth Road could go ahead as planned, but that was also called off on Friday following further confirmation of the test results, with a new date yet to be decided.

"The Millers have remained in close contact with the EFL and medical professionals on the matter since learning of the outbreak and it is with their advice taken into consideration that the decision has been reached to postpone the game at Kenilworth Road," read a second club statement.

Rotherham were affected by another coronavirus outbreak prior to Christmas, which led to the postponement of two games against Middlesbrough and Derby County.

The Millers now have only one free midweek left in their calendar between now and the end of the season, after also having three games postponed due to poor weather.