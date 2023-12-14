Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports
Thursday 14 December 2023 17:53, UK
Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...
For the first time in nearly five years, the East Anglian rivals face each other in the league, as high-flying Ipswich Town host Norwich City.
The tables have turned since then. Back in 2019, Norwich were on course for promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke, while Ipswich were slipping into League One - where they would spend the next four seasons.
Now, it is the Tractor Boys flying high. They head into the weekend with a quite-ridiculous 10-point lead over Leeds in third after 21 games. Norwich have not lost to their rivals in 14 years, and David Wagner knows handing over another three points to their promotion charge will not be tolerated.
The atmosphere is going to be electric at Portman Road. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.
Gabriel Sara chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about his dog he named after Zinedine Zidane, his dreams of playing for Brazil and Norwich heading to Ipswich Town.
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.
West Brom endured a couple of tough defeats, but then bounced back with a much-needed win at Rotherham in midweek. They are very much back on course and the top six looks a great bet for them this season under Carlos Corberan.
That is just the kind of energy Stoke could do with. Alex Neil is gone, and the club are labouring tentatively near the bottom three. Even Neil's departure could not see them hold on to beat Swansea in midweek, although at least the point ended a miserable run of defeats. It is hard to see this game going more than one way, but in the Championship you never know.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday; Kick-off midday.
Finally, some relief for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham. They picked up just their second win under his charge at Cardiff in midweek - and it was easily their most impressive performance to date.
Unfortunately, the chance to build some momentum may be quelled by their next visitors, pretty much the worse opponents you would want to face in any attempt to build up a head of steam. They will try to frustrate their high-flying visitors at St Andrew's. A win could really kickstart the Rooney era.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Monday; Kick-off 8pm.
