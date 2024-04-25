Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Championship Predictions: Listen to the podcast!!!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 45 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Key permutations

If Leeds lose at QPR on Friday night, Leicester will be promoted.

Whatever happens beforehand, Leicester will be promoted if they win at Preston.

Can Leeds win again on Friday, or will they hand Leicester promotion?

QPR virtually got themselves over the line last weekend, but aren't quite there yet in terms of safety. At least not mathematically.

They host Leeds United, who start the weekend in second place, four points behind Leicester, but more importantly a point clear of Ipswich - having played a game more.

This really is crunch time in every shape and form. Defeat here and the Foxes go up without having to kick another ball. A draw also leaves them really exposed to Ipswich hitting back.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; kick-off 8pm.

Cook: We need to get our business done

Race for the PL: Who will prevail in battle to reach the top flight?

Who will reach the Premier League?

Ipswich get back to work on Saturday night

Two weeks off is a long time at this stage of the season. Will it refresh Ipswich after a mini-dip? Or will it make them lose their rhythm?

All eyes for them will be on Leeds on Friday night to find out what they need to do by Saturday, while Hull City will have a keen eye on the 3pms - particularly those of West Brom and Norwich - to see where they lie in the play-off race.

A lot will change before this one kicks off, but expect drama either way on Saturday night at the MKM.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Saturday night; kick-off 8pm.

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Brady, Rooney and... relegation? Birmingham on the brink (again)

Off the field, Birmingham are better-placed than they have been in years under Tom Brady. But on it, they are potentially one game from relegation. What's happened in B9?

And then over to Leicester on Monday night

Leicester's mauling of Southampton in midweek has simplified their job to the extreme as they prepare to visit Preston.

Of course, they could be promoted by their trip to Deepdale, they could even be champions. They could equally be neither, and still have it all to do. Luckily, they face a side that have nothing left to play for, having fallen out of the play-off race after a few poor results.

Will the Foxes want to get the job done off the pitch or on? I doubt Enzo Maresca will much care, so long as they get it done at all. Three points here guarantees they will be back in the Premier League, regardless of what happens elsewhere.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Monday night; kick-off 8pm.

Championship Team of the Season revealed!

Sky Bet Championship table

