Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

The tables have turned ahead of East Anglian derby

For the first time in nearly five years, the East Anglian rivals face each other in the league, as high-flying Ipswich Town host Norwich City.

The tables have turned since then. Back in 2019, Norwich were on course for promotion to the Premier League under Daniel Farke, while Ipswich were slipping into League One - where they would spend the next four seasons.

Now, it is the Tractor Boys flying high. They head into the weekend with a quite-ridiculous 10-point lead over Leeds in third after 21 games. Norwich have not lost to their rivals in 14 years, and David Wagner knows handing over another three points to their promotion charge will not be tolerated.

The atmosphere is going to be electric at Portman Road. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

East Anglian derby: The Ultimate Quiz

Gabriel Sara: Norwich's boy from Brazil with a dog named Zidane

Gabriel Sara chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about his dog he named after Zinedine Zidane, his dreams of playing for Brazil and Norwich heading to Ipswich Town.

Championship Predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 22 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

West Brom to kick on against Stoke?

West Brom endured a couple of tough defeats, but then bounced back with a much-needed win at Rotherham in midweek. They are very much back on course and the top six looks a great bet for them this season under Carlos Corberan.

That is just the kind of energy Stoke could do with. Alex Neil is gone, and the club are labouring tentatively near the bottom three. Even Neil's departure could not see them hold on to beat Swansea in midweek, although at least the point ended a miserable run of defeats. It is hard to see this game going more than one way, but in the Championship you never know.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday; Kick-off midday.

Will Rooney's Blues build some momentum against Leicester?

Finally, some relief for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham. They picked up just their second win under his charge at Cardiff in midweek - and it was easily their most impressive performance to date.

Unfortunately, the chance to build some momentum may be quelled by their next visitors, pretty much the worse opponents you would want to face in any attempt to build up a head of steam. They will try to frustrate their high-flying visitors at St Andrew's. A win could really kickstart the Rooney era.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Monday; Kick-off 8pm.

Phillips on new Sunderland boss, Jobe Bellingham & Newcastle

Sky Bet Championship table

