Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Watford vs Ipswich, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Watford took a point off Southampton at the weekend, but it was the type of draw that will feel like a win after scoring so late. They will be bouncing heading into this one.

But so will Ipswich. That was a huge win at Middlesbrough, and another test passed as they continue to pursue promotion. I just cannot back against them right now.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Leeds, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland put on a rousing display against West Brom, taking victory in their first game since the departure of Tony Mowbray. Can they continue that momentum into their clash with Leeds?

United are flying at the minute. There is so much attacking talent there, and they are scoring goals for fun. This should be some game, I think Daniel Farke’s side will edge it.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Birmingham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Cardiff are right in the thick of the battle for the top six at the minute. It hasn't always been pretty, but they are getting results, as they showed against Millwall on Saturday.

It is just the type of thing Birmingham could do with. They are tumbling down the table under Wayne Rooney, and I think this could be another tricky night for him and the Blues. Home win.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Southampton, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Coventry are creeping in the right direction, and everyone above them should have one eye over their shoulder after what they managed to do last season.

I've said before that Southampton cannot just keep relying on winning by a single goal, because every so often you will get stung in this league. That's what happened at Watford and they need to be more clinical. Draw here for me.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Leicester vs Millwall, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was among Leicester's most convincing performances of the season against Plymouth on Saturday, and they will be confident of doing something similar against a woefully out-of-form Millwall.

It started so well for Joe Edwards in his first game, but it has been a little galling since. I can't see it getting any easier at the King Power. Home win.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Hull, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough are suffering with injuries right now, and it doesn't take a genius to point out that they are struggling for a bit of consistency.

Hull City are one of those other sides jostling around on the cusp of the top six. They have endured a couple of disappointing results, and will be keen to bounce back. But I think Boro edge this one.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Remaining Championship predictions

Blackburn vs Bristol City (Tues 7.45pm): 2-1

Huddersfield vs Preston (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1

Rotherham vs West Brom (Tues 7.45pm): 0-1

Stoke vs Swansea (Tues 7.45pm): 1-0

Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday (Wed 7.45pm): 1-0

QPR vs Plymouth (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1