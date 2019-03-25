Brentford's Julian Jeanvier escapes FA punishment for spitting

Julian Jeanvier faces no further FA action

Brentford's Julian Jeanvier has avoided a charge from the Football Association despite admitting spitting near West Brom fans on March 16 at Griffin Park.

The Brentford defender requested that the club publish an apology, but after providing video evidence to the FA, the 26-year-old will face no further punishment.

Brentford said that Jeanvier has been warned and the matter dealt with internally.

A club statement read: "Brentford Football Club received complaints and enquiries about the behaviour of defender Julian Jeanvier in the last minutes of the Sky Bet Championship match against West Bromwich Albion on March 16.

Julian Jeanvier celebrates scoring for Brentford against Barnet

"We also heard from the Football Association about the incident and Julian provided the governing body with a statement and the Club supplied video footage.

"Subsequently, the Club has been told there are no plans by the FA to bring any charges against Julian.

"However, in discussions with Julian, the defender has admitted spitting in the proximity of West Bromwich Albion fans.

"He has asked that the Club publish this as an apology to any supporters involved in the incident.

"Brentford FC has made it very clear to Julian that such behaviour is unacceptable. The matter has been dealt with internally and is now considered closed."

West Brom won the game 1-0, Kyle Edwards scoring the only goal for the visitors.