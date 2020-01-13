Thomas Frank: Brentford head coach signs new deal tying him to club until 2023

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new deal

Thomas Frank has signed a new contract with Brentford which ties him to the high-flying Championship club until the summer of 2023.

The 46-year-old has been at Griffin Park for 15 months and his new deal comes with the Bees in third place, bidding to close the gap on leading pair West Brom and Leeds United.

Brentford have won 11 of their last 16 games, boast the best defensive record in the division and also have the third-best goalscoring record.

"There is a unique togetherness at Brentford and a unique focus on wanting to get better every day," said Frank, who stepped in to the job in 2018 when Dean Smith left for Aston Villa.

"We have a clear plan; a clear strategy and good people and we are going in the right direction.

"We are in a really good place and not just because of our current form on the pitch and our position in the league but because of how we are run on and off the pitch.

"Everybody can see the players are getting better every day and we are going in to a new stadium, which is a massive boost.

"I have a great relationship with Phil Giles, Rasmus Ankersen and Matthew Benham. There is a clear vision and a clear strategy. We are on the same wavelength and have an understanding about the way we want to work.

"We push each other but in the right way and I think there is a really good chance that we will achieve success together."