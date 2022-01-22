Brentford vs Wolves: Drone stops play at Premier League match for 20 minutes in first half

The Premier League match between Brentford and Wolves was halted for around 20 minutes in the first half due to an "unofficial drone" flying above the Brentford Community Stadium.

The players had to leave the pitch in the 28th minute due to the drone.

But the game, which was goalless, resumed around 20 minutes later after the drone flew off.

Play has been halted due to a drone above the stadium



The teams are heading back into the tunnel



🐝 0-0 🐺 #BrentfordFC #BREWOL pic.twitter.com/rZ0iCuBF0L — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 22, 2022

Before the drone, there had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.

Morrison reacts to drone on Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports' Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday:

Sky Sports' Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday:

"It keeps coming and going. I thought it'd disappeared, then it's come back and gone out of the stadium. We could be here all night!

"I thought it was going to come into the studio a minute ago! It's still there. There's a helicopter coming too. Serious business, trying to move it on its way."

