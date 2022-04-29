Brentford lift supporter's stadium ban after they avoid legal action following alleged racist and homophobic slurs

Brentford have lifted a stadium ban on a supporter who was arrested for using alleged racist and homophobic slurs at a Premier League match last year after it was decided they would face no legal action.

The Crown Prosecution Service will take no further action against the man, who was arrested at Brentford's home clash with Manchester City on December 29, 2021.

The Metropolitan Police submitted a file to the CPS, who decided no further action would be taken.

Sky Sports News understands the CPS were not satisfied there was enough evidence that would lead to a conviction in court.

A CPS spokesperson said: "We will prosecute anyone for hateful abuse directed at players or others at football grounds where our legal test is met.

"It was not in this instance but we encourage victims and witnesses to report incidents to the police and help stamp out hate at football matches."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, 29 December 2021, a man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence while at a football match between Brentford and Manchester City.

"An investigation was carried out and a file was passed to the CPS who concluded no further action would be taken."

The fan was banned from attending Brentford matches until legal proceedings were over, with the Bees stating a stricter punishment could be issued if the man was found guilty.

