Toney tweeted: "For the man that racially abused my family Il (sic) do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!" | Henry tweeed: "To see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!"

Brentford's Ivan Toney and Rico Henry say their families were racially abused after Brentford win at Everton

Ivan Toney said after the game: "For the man that racially abused my family Il (sic) do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!"

Everton are helping police after Brentford's Rico Henry and Ivan Toney claim members of their family were racially abused in the Premier League match.

Toney played the full 90 minutes as Brentford beat relegation-threatened Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park, tweeting after the game: "For the man that racially abused my family Il (sic) do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!"

In reply to Toney's tweet, Everton tweeted: "There is no place in football - or society - for racism. We are assisting Merseyside Police to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately."

Toney's team-mate Henry also tweeted, saying: "I never usually speak out on things that don't physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach! I will do anything for them & whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable & must be investigated immediately."

Forward Toney, 26, had tweeted just minutes before joking about the fireworks let off outside of the Brentford team hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, saying: "Lovely display from the boys but not as good as the fireworks late last night. Normally I'm being woke up by my son but fireworks was a new one. Big 3 points !! Fans right behind us. Onto next week."

Everton took the lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but after Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off, Seamus Coleman's own goal brought the hosts level.

Richarlison then put Everton ahead from the penalty spot before the break, but Brentford hit back in the second half with quickfire goals from Yoane Wissa and Henry, before Salomon Rondon's late dismissal left Everton with nine men.

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.