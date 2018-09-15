League Two round-up: Yeovil hit six past Newport

Yeovil Town boss Darren Way saw his side win 6-0 at Newport

Yeovil ended Newport's winning run in League Two in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 win at Rodney Parade.

The hosts had won four in a row and were unbeaten in six but suffered a humbling loss which dropped them to third in the table and lifted Yeovil to fifth.

Leaders Lincoln returned to winning ways to open up a three-point gap at the top of the table after a narrow 2-1 away victory over struggling Macclesfield. Exeter leapfrogged Newport into second thanks to a 2-1 win at Mansfield.

Colchester eased past Cambridge 3-0 thanks to goals from Sammie Szmodics, Frank Nouble and Courtney Senior to move up a spot to fourth.

Oldham returned to winning ways and moved into sixth after a 3-0 win at Grimsby thanks to Sam Surridge's quickfire double just after the hour mark and substitute Jose Baxter's close-range header at the death.

Byron Moore scored either side of Luke Woolfenden's reply as Bury claimed a narrow 2-1 win at Swindon, while an own goal from Tom Parkes and a late strike from Paul Mullin handed Tranmere a 2-0 victory at Carlisle.

Bottom side Notts County had to settle for a point after three times going ahead at home to mid-table Stevenage, with Jon Stead's penalty and goals from Enzio Boldewijn and Kane Hemmings cancelled out by Ben Kennedy, Alex Revell and Danny Newton.

Ashley Nathaniel-George and Panutche Camara scored in the second half as Crawley saw off Morecambe 2-0, while the match between Port Vale and 10-man Northampton ended with the same scoreline thanks to a goal apiece from Ben Whitfield and Manny Oyeleke either side of Aaron Pierre's sending-off.

A Reuben Reid penalty with 10 minutes left cancelled out Chuks Aneke's first-half opener as Forest Green fought back for a 1-1 draw at MK Dons, while the contest between Cheltenham and Crewe ended goalless.