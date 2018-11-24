League Two round-up: Lincoln go top after MK Dons are beaten

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley saw his side retake top spot in Sky Bet League Two

MK Dons were knocked off top spot in Sky Bet League Two after Ben Kennedy's last-minute free-kick lifted Stevenage to a 3-2 victory at the Lamex Stadium.

The Dons had gone into the international break on a 10-match unbeaten sequence in the league but fell behind in the 21st minute when Steve Seddon struck from close range.

Rhys Healey fired the Dons level eight minutes later and Kieran Agard headed them in front midway through the second half. The Dons were still leading up until the 84th minute, when Scott Cuthbert drew Boro level following a well-worked set-piece before Kennedy settled matters.

The striker's free-kick curled over the Dons wall before the ball gently touched the underside of the bar on its way into the net, to the despair of the visitors.

Lincoln therefore reclaimed top spot by virtue of goal difference following a 1-1 draw at home to Mansfield in the lunchtime kick-off.

Substitute Kellen Gordon looked to have secured three points for the Imps when he struck four minutes before the end of normal time. But Jacob Mellis rescued a point for the Stags when he volleyed home in the third of five minutes of added time.

First-half goals from Will Boyle and Tyrone Barnett helped struggling Cheltenham to back-to-back victories after they edged out promotion-chasing Newport 2-1.

Newport were leapfrogged by Colchester, who moved into third despite being pegged back by Exeter in a 1-1 draw.

Managerless Macclesfield remain rooted to the foot of the standings but claimed just the second win of their season after beating Yeovil 1-0 thanks to Michael Rose's 72nd-minute penalty.

Kristian Dennis' opener was cancelled out by Kevin Ellison as Notts County drew 1-1 at Morecambe while Elijah Adebayo's early strike lifted Swindon to a 1-0 success at Port Vale.

Connor Jennings rescued a 1-1 draw for Tranmere against Oldham, who had gone ahead through Johan Branger, while Josh Payne's spot-kick and late goals from Joe McNerney and Dannie Bulman gave Crawley a 3-0 win over Crewe.

Andy Williams and Kevin Van Veen goals were not enough for Northampton as they drew 2-2 with 10-man Grimsby, who levelled twice through Charles Vernam and Harry Cardwell before Danny Collins was sent off late on.

Ben Morris and Carl Winchester were on the scoresheet as Forest Green won 2-1 at Carlisle, with Jamie Devitt setting up a grandstand finish by scoring from the spot.

Jay O'Shea and Will Aimson put Bury 2-0 up at Cambridge but the U's fought back to clinch a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Paul Lewis, who was later sent off, and Greg Taylor.