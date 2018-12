Joe Dunne sacked as Cambridge boss after seven months in charge

Joe Dunne was appointed as head coach on a three-year deal in May

Joe Dunne has been sacked as head coach of League Two side Cambridge.

The U's have won just five of their 20 league games this season and sit in 21st place in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Assistant head coach Mark Bonner will take charge of the first team on an interim basis as the club begin their search for Dunne's successor.

