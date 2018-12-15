League Two round-up: Lincoln back on top, Sol Campbell earns first Macclesfield win
Lincoln go top with win after MK Dons clash with Newport postponed before kick-off; Sol Campbell wins his first home game with Macclesfield.
Last Updated: 15/12/18 7:28pm
Danny Cowley's Lincoln jumped back to the top of Sky Bet League Two with a comfortable 3-1 win over Morecambe at Sincil Bank.
The Red Imps took advantage of the late postponement of MK Dons' game at Newport to move a point clear of Paul Tisdale's side.
Harry Anderson swept the hosts into a seventh-minute lead and a John Akinde penalty followed by Jason Shackell's free-kick effectively ended the contest before half-time.
The struggling visitors rallied in the second half and grabbed a consolation 10 minutes from time through Kevin Ellison.
Lincoln were the only team in the top eight to win on a day which saw third-placed Colchester crash to a shock 4-0 defeat at Carlisle. Goals from Hallam Hope, Jerry Yates, Jamie Devitt and a late Danny Grainger free-kick gave the Cumbrians their first league win in four games in emphatic fashion.
Chris O'Grady fired a hat-trick as Oldham served up Bury's first league defeat in six games with a 4-2 win at Boundary Park.
Sol Campbell marked his first home game in charge of Macclesfield by inspiring the bottom club to a 2-0 win over Crawley.
Campbell, who made his league bow in last week's defeat at Colchester, watched as a 31st-minute Elliott Durrell strike and a late Harry Smith header earned the Silkmen three precious points. But Campbell's men remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a Jon Stead double spurred Notts County to a 3-2 win over Tranmere.
Fellow strugglers Cheltenham were denied victory in a dramatic finish to their 2-2 draw at Port Vale.
Only one point now separates Cambridge from the drop zone after they were held to a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Yeovil.
Lee Martin's long-range effort gave Exeter their first win in nine League Two games at home to Crewe, while Ben Kennedy salvaged a 1-1 draw for Stevenage at Northampton, who had gone ahead through Dean Bowditch just before half-time.
A double from Wes Thomas gave Grimsby a 2-1 win over Swindon, who had briefly drawn level through Matthew Taylor, while Forest Green's game against Mansfield was abandoned at half-time with the score goalless due to a waterlogged pitch.