League Two round-up: Lincoln back on top, Sol Campbell earns first Macclesfield win

Danny Cowley's Lincoln are top of League One

Danny Cowley's Lincoln jumped back to the top of Sky Bet League Two with a comfortable 3-1 win over Morecambe at Sincil Bank.

The Red Imps took advantage of the late postponement of MK Dons' game at Newport to move a point clear of Paul Tisdale's side.

Harry Anderson swept the hosts into a seventh-minute lead and a John Akinde penalty followed by Jason Shackell's free-kick effectively ended the contest before half-time.

The struggling visitors rallied in the second half and grabbed a consolation 10 minutes from time through Kevin Ellison.

Lincoln were the only team in the top eight to win on a day which saw third-placed Colchester crash to a shock 4-0 defeat at Carlisle. Goals from Hallam Hope, Jerry Yates, Jamie Devitt and a late Danny Grainger free-kick gave the Cumbrians their first league win in four games in emphatic fashion.

Chris O'Grady fired a hat-trick as Oldham served up Bury's first league defeat in six games with a 4-2 win at Boundary Park.

Sol Campbell marked his first home game in charge of Macclesfield by inspiring the bottom club to a 2-0 win over Crawley.

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell won his first home game in charge

Campbell, who made his league bow in last week's defeat at Colchester, watched as a 31st-minute Elliott Durrell strike and a late Harry Smith header earned the Silkmen three precious points. But Campbell's men remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a Jon Stead double spurred Notts County to a 3-2 win over Tranmere.

Fellow strugglers Cheltenham were denied victory in a dramatic finish to their 2-2 draw at Port Vale.

Only one point now separates Cambridge from the drop zone after they were held to a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Yeovil.

Lee Martin's long-range effort gave Exeter their first win in nine League Two games at home to Crewe, while Ben Kennedy salvaged a 1-1 draw for Stevenage at Northampton, who had gone ahead through Dean Bowditch just before half-time.

A double from Wes Thomas gave Grimsby a 2-1 win over Swindon, who had briefly drawn level through Matthew Taylor, while Forest Green's game against Mansfield was abandoned at half-time with the score goalless due to a waterlogged pitch.