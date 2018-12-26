League Two round-up: Macclesfield move off bottom

Sol Campbell directs his Macclesfield side

Sol Campbell's Macclesfield moved off the foot of Sky Bet League Two with a 2-1 win at Notts County, who replace them at the bottom.

Scott Wilson curled in the opening goal for the Silkmen but Kane Hemmings enjoyed some good fortune to level for the home side after 64 minutes.

Wilson snatched the winner with nine minutes remaining, latching on to a perfectly-weighted through ball and slotting in.

Macclesfield's Harry Smith was sent off at the start of stoppage time but the Magpies' Keston Davies followed as the visitors held on to make it seven points in four games under Campbell.

Cheltenham and Cambridge, who started the day third and fourth-bottom respectively, also enjoyed wins.

The Robins stunned high-flying MK Dons 3-1 at Whaddon Road. Jabo Ibehre's late goal earned Colin Calderwood his first win as Cambridge head coach as they beat Crawley 2-1.

At the top, leaders Lincoln were beaten 2-1 at Crewe. Mansfield moved up to third with a 2-1 win at home to Bury.

George Williams scored a stunning hat-trick as Forest Green claimed a 4-1 win at 10-man Newport. Jerry Yates bagged a double as Carlisle ran riot in a 6-0 win over Oldham.

Jayden Stockley struck his 15th goal of the season with two minutes remaining to snatch a 2-1 win for Exeter over Yeovil, while Cole Stockton scored against his former club Morecambe to set Tranmere on their way to a 3-1 victory.

Northampton and Swindon played out a 1-1 draw with Andy Williams' early volley cancelled out by Keshi Anderson, while Stevenage held on for a 2-1 win at Colchester and Wes Thomas' second-half goal secured Grimsby a 1-0 victory at Port Vale.