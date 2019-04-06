League Two round-up: Lincoln beat MK, Mansfield up to third

John Akinde played a key role in Lincoln's 2-0 win over MK Dons at stadium:MK

John Akinde scored a goal and set up a second as League Two leaders Lincoln moved 11 points clear at the top with a 2-0 victory at promotion rivals MK Dons.

Akinde powered home a 34th-minute penalty after Shay McCartan was brought down by Ryan Harley and provided the assist as Bruno Andrade made it 2-0 at the death.

The result sees Lincoln extend their unbeaten league run to 18 matches, while the Dons dropped down a spot to third.

Mansfield moved up to second on goal difference after Tyler Walker's 20th league goal this campaign handed them a 1-0 win at home to Cambridge.

Former Bury forward Hallam Hope netted a late winner against his old club as 10-man Carlisle edged a 3-2 victory over their promotion-chasing opponents in a topsy-turvy match at Brunton Park.

Jamie Devitt netted a first-minute opener with his 11th league effort of the season but Bury were level seven minutes later through Chris Stokes and the former Bolton player completed his brace two minutes before the break.

The hosts lost former Shakers midfielder Mike Jones to a second yellow card moments later but they managed to get back on level terms five minutes into the second half through Callum O'Hare before Hope headed home to clinch a late win.

Tranmere remain fifth after a goalless draw at Newport, while Christian Doidge scored in each half as sixth-placed Forest Green bounced back from defeat to MK Dons last time out with a 2-1 comeback victory at Crawley.

Home midfielder Dannie Bulman's long-range strike found the top corner midway through the first half but Doidge levelled matters 12 minutes before the break and his late header sealed maximum points.

Ten-man Exeter held on for a 1-1 draw away to Cheltenham to hold onto the final play-off spot by a point.

Dean Moxey slotted Craig Woodman's cross home after 26 minutes to give the visitors a narrow half-time lead but Conor Thomas netted a penalty on the hour to bring Cheltenham back into it. Exeter lost Christy Pym to a straight red card

at the death.

Play-off hopefuls Colchester suffered a blow with a 2-0 defeat at home to Oldham. Alex Iacovitti tapped the opener in from close range thanks to an assist from captain Peter Clarke and Callum Lang scored his fourth goal from the last three to double their score after 12 minutes and lift Oldham into 11th.

Kurtis Guthrie netted a brace as Stevenage claimed a 2-0 victory at Grimsby, while bottom side Macclesfield and Morecambe shared the spoils from a 1-1 draw as Elliott Durrell cancelled out Zak Mills' opener.

Adel Gafaiti hit a late equaliser as relegation-threatened Yeovil claimed a much-needed 1-1 draw at Swindon, who had gone ahead through Keshi Anderson's header and Port Vale edged a 1-0 win over Crewe thanks to Tom Pope's second-half winner.

Second-bottom Notts County rescued a point from a 2-2 draw at home to Northampton despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Mitch Rose fired Notts County ahead just before the half-hour mark with his long-range effort finding the bottom corner but Daniel Powell tapped home on the stroke of half-time to level it up.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men straight after the break as Ryan Schofield was dismissed for a professional foul and the Cobblers made their advantage count as Sam Hoskins put them ahead for the first time. But Kane Hemmings equalised for Notts County two minutes later and they sit 23rd on goal difference.