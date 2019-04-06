WATCH: Colchester goalkeeper Dillon Barnes makes costly blunder

0:24 Dillon Barnes accidentally passed the ball straight to Oldham's Callum Lang, who put the ball into the net. Dillon Barnes accidentally passed the ball straight to Oldham's Callum Lang, who put the ball into the net.

Colchester goalkeeper Dillon Barnes had a moment to forget when he inexplicably passed to Callum Lang, who scored for Oldham.

Oldham secured their third league win in a row against Colchester with both goals coming in the League Two fixture's opening 13 minutes.

Lang was presented the opportunity for Oldham's second after Barnes stormed off his line to try and clear a ball that was heading for an Oldham corner.

Instead, the end result was far worse as his hasty clearance landed straight at the feet of Lang, who had the simple task of slotting into the net.

