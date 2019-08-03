League Two round-up: Salford, Leyton Orient win

Josh Wright paid tribute to Justin Edinburgh following his goal for Leyton Orient

Salford beat Stevenage 2-0 in their first-ever Football League match.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe's historic double gave his side a winning start in League Two in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Mansfield came back from a two-goal deficit at half-time to secure a 2-2 draw with Newport despite finishing the game with 10 men after Jacob Mellis' red card.

Joss Labadie put Newport ahead, before Padraig Amond scored from the spot to double his side's lead but Mansfield struck back in the second half with goals from Krystian Pearce and Danny Rose.

A Callum McFadzean double inspired Plymouth to a 3-0 win at Crewe. First-half goals from McFadzean and Joel Grant gave Plymouth a solid base before the former added a third in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Swindon began their league campaign with a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe. Jerry Yates fired the Robins ahead before Keshi Anderson's 70th-minute goal ensured the win for Swindon.

Leyton Orient marked their return to the Football League with a 1-0 victory against Cheltenham.

Late manager Justin Edinburgh's last signing Josh Wright scored the only goal of the emotional game, which saw Cheltenham's Luke Varney and Rohan Ince sent off within the space of two minutes in the second half.

Grimsby scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 win at Morecambe. A close-range finish from Elliott Whitehouse and an added-time effort from Max Wright was enough to give the Mariners the points.

Carlisle held on to record a 2-1 win over 10-man Crawley. Harry McKirdy put Carlisle ahead in the sixth minute and though Beryly Lubala equalised, Stefan Scougall restored the lead for Carlisle before Lewis Young was dismissed for Crawley in injury time.

Colchester secured a point in a 1-1 draw with Port Vale, who continued their unbeaten run on opening day.

Vale have not lost on the first day of the season since 2004 and took the lead in the fifth minute through Tom Pope's penalty before Luke Norris struck back for Colchester.

Walsall got off to a winning start under new manager Darrell Clarke, with James Clarke scoring in his side's 1-0 win over Northampton.

Forest Green got off to a winning start, with substitute Taylor Allen firing in the only goal of the game to give his side a 1-0 victory over Oldham.

Ryan Bowman secured all three points for Exeter with an 88th-minute strike as they ground out a 1-0 win over Macclesfield.

Relegated Bradford were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Cambridge after Liam O'Neil's dismissal.