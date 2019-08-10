League Two round-up: Plymouth, Swindon win

Ryan Lowe saw his Plymouth side win

Plymouth protected their perfect record to top Sky Bet League Two following a 1-0 victory against Colchester.

Manager Ryan Lowe, who gained promotion to League One with Bury last season before joining the relegated Pilgrims in the summer, marked his first home game in charge with a hard-fought win.

Antoni Sarcevic was the match-winner as the midfielder finished off a fine team move when he drilled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 57th minute.

Swindon also made it two wins from two in an entertaining 3-2 win over 10-man Carlisle.

After a goalless first half, Olufela Olomola broke the deadlock for Carlisle but their lead lasted just four minutes when Jerry Yates equalised for Swindon.

Zeki Fryers grabbed his first Swindon goal in the 70th minute to put the hosts ahead before Carlisle's misery was compounded when substitute Canice Carroll was shown a straight red card.

Kaiyne Woolery added a third for Swindon in stoppage time before Mohammed Sagaf netted a consolation for the Cumbrians.

Exeter secured their second successive 1-0 triumph to start the League Two campaign thanks to Nicky Law's 89th-minute winner at Stevenage.

Salford suffered their first defeat in the Football League following a 2-0 reverse at Crawley.

Bez Lubula converted a 36th-minute penalty to hand Crawley the lead before Nathan Ferguson sealed the triumph 10 minutes after the restart.

Cheltenham came from behind to secure an emphatic 4-1 victory against pointless Scunthorpe.

After a goalless first half, Scunthorpe took the lead through Lee Novak but three goals in six second-half minutes from Ryan Broom, Charlie Raglan and Alex Addai turned the match on its head for Cheltenham before Conor Thomas added gloss to the score with a stoppage-time penalty.

Morecambe spurned a two-goal advantage as 10-man Mansfield battled to a 2-2 draw at the One Call Stadium.

Jim Bentley's side took an early lead through Sam Lavelle's header before Lewis Alessandra doubled their advantage when he volleyed home in the 21st minute.

Mansfield replied through Nicky Maynard when he tapped in from close range six minutes before the break, with Danny Rose's header earning their second straight draw despite Matt Preston's late red card.

Macclesfield recorded their first win of the season in resounding fashion as they eased past newly promoted Leyton Orient 3-0.

Theo Archibald scored Macclesfield's first goal of the campaign on the half-hour mark to put Sol Campbell's side ahead.

Emmanuel Osadebe sealed Macclesfield's first win of the season in the 68th minute before Theo Vassell nodded in a third late on.

Chris Porter's quickfire double saw Crewe come back to earn a hard-fought 2-1 success at Oldham, who took the lead through Christopher Missilou's second-minute opener.

In the early kick-off, Grimsby striker James Hanson scored against his former side Bradford to earn a point from a 1-1 draw after James Vaughan broke the deadlock.

James Hardy scored an 86th-minute equaliser on his Walsall debut to earn a 1-1 draw against Forest Green, Port Vale and Northampton could not be separated at 1-1, while Cambridge and Newport played out a goalless draw.