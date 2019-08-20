League Two highlights and round-up: Crewe beat Crawley to go top

Crewe moved to the top of Sky Bet League Two after they came from behind to beat Crawley 2-1.

Bez Lubala put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute but Ryan Wintle equalised and - 10 minutes after half-time - Paul Green completed the comeback.

Bradford moved into second with a 1-0 at Stevenage thanks to a 42nd-minute own-goal by midfielder Tom Soares, with Boro still to score at the right end this season.

Cambridge came from behind in a topsy-turvy game against 10-men Scunthorpe to edge a 3-2 win.

James Perch was sent off after just 21 minutes but it did not prevent the visitors from scoring twice thanks to Rory McArdle's double, making it three goals in two games having previously not scored since April 2018.

Goals from Harvey Knibbs and Paul Lewis had briefly made it 2-1 before McArdle's second restored parity but Lewis' second, 17 minutes from time, proved decisive and sent Scunthorpe to the foot of the table.

Exeter missed the chance to take top spot as they were held to a goalless draw at Oldham, with the point enough to lift Latics off the bottom.

Cheltenham moved within a point of fourth-placed Exeter with a 2-0 win over Carlisle thanks to first-half goals from Gavin Reilly and Luke Varney.

Dom Telford's 89th-minute penalty snatched a 2-2 draw for Plymouth having twice been behind at home to newcomers Salford.

Danny Mayor cancelled out Jake Beesley's 37th-minute opener but Ibou Touray put the visitors ahead with 11 minutes to go until Telford's late intervention.

Northampton forward Andy Williams' 69th-minute goal was enough to inflict Swindon's first league defeat of the season.

Forest Green also lost their first of the campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Port Vale, for whom Richard Bennett and David Amoo scored either side of Joseph Mills' early equaliser.

Jordan Maguire-Drew scored six minutes into added time as Leyton Orient staged a brilliant second-half comeback to win 3-2 at Mansfield.

Connor Wilkinson and Lee Angol got them back on level terms with goals 12 minutes apart midway through the second half, after Danny Rose had struck twice from the penalty spot in the first half for the Stags, leaving Maguire-Drew to finish it off.

Morecambe's Ritchie Sutton scored the only goal of the game after 65 minutes to beat Macclesfield, while Newport extended their club-record unbeaten league run to 14 matches with a goalless draw at Walsall.

Grimsby staged a second-half comeback with goals from James Hanson and Matt Green - in the 87th minute - to draw 2-2 with Colchester after Frank Nouble and Luke Norris had given the visitors a half-time advantage.